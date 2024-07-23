Rajasthan: Woman with infant jumps in front of train in Ajmer

Jaipur, Jul 23 (PTI) A woman allegedly committed suicide by jumping in front of a train along with her four-month-old son in Rajasthan's Ajmer district, police said.

The police found Priyanka Chaurasia (24), and her son Haryansh dead on the railway track near Madar railway station late Monday night, Alwar Gate SHO Shyam Singh said.

As per the preliminary investigation, Priyanka's husband and mother had stopped her from driving a scooter. Following this, she left the house with her son and jumped in front of the train, Singh said.

The bodies were handed over to the family after post-mortem on Tuesday. Further investigation is underway, Singh added. PTI AG HIG HIG