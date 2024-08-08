Rajasthan: Woman's body exhumed after father alleges husband killed her

Jaipur, Aug 8 (PTI) A woman's body was exhumed from a grave for postmortem on Thursday after her father alleged that she was murdered by her husband, police said.

Munna Khan had on Wednesday lodged a complaint against Azhar, 25, alleging that he strangled his daughter Anam Fatima, 23, to death and buried her body on July 30 at the Ghatgate cemetery, they said.

A case of murder was registered against Azhar on Khan's complaint at the Jaisinghpura Khor police station and the body was exhumed, police said.

Azhar was taken into custody and the body was exhumed in the presence of a sub-divisional officer. The postmortem was conducted by a medical board on Thursday, police said.

According Khan, his daughter was pregnant and taking medicines. The actual reason of death will be known in the postmortem report, they said.

The woman married Azhar in February. PTI SDA ANB ANB