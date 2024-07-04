Rajasthan: Youth Cong stages 'rail roko' protests, demands cancellation of NEET-UG

Jaipur, Jul 4 (PTI) Youth Congress workers held a protest at the Gandhi Nagar railway station here on Thursday, demanding that the Centre cancel the NEET-UG 2024.

Similar protests were also held at other cities of Rajasthan under the "Rail Roko Abhiyan".

Youth Congress state president and Congress MLA Abhimanyu Poonia led the protest in Jaipur. Leaders and workers from the Youth Congress gathered at the Gandhi Nagar railway station platform and held the protest.

They demanded Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation over alleged irregularities in the conduct of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET-UG) and also raised slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Poonia said the protests were held across the state and the protesters demanded the cancellation of the medical entrance examination.

"The Centre will have to give a reply on the issue of paper leak," he said. PTI SDA RC