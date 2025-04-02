Rajasthan Youth Congress organises employment fair in Jaipur

Jaipur, Apr 2 (PTI) Youth Congress organised a youth employment fair a Rajasthan International Center here on Wednesday, a statement said.

A large number of youth from different districts of the state visited the employment fair. Officials of more than a hundred big companies participated and interviewed the youth.

Some of the youths were also given joining letters on their hands.

In a statement, state president of Youth Congress Abhimanyu Poonia said that joining letters will be given to over 2500 youths. The fair has been started in Rajasthan as a pilot project. Such events will be organised at the district and block levels as well.

Former chief minister Ashok Gehlot said that the BJP government at the Center and the state governments made big promises of employment but did not provide anything.

Welcoming the initiative, Gehlot said that it is a good thing that the Youth Congress has put Rahul Gandhi's message into practice. A lot of enthusiasm is being seen among the people.

"I believe that such job fairs should be organised in every street, big companies have come and people are getting jobs instantly," he said.

Gehlot said the BJP government did a lot of publicity for Rising Rajasthan, visited foreign countries and claimed to have MoUs worth 33 lakh crores.

Even if the state receives 10,000 to 12,000 crores of the investment from the said amount, we would welcome it. But the chief minister himself had said that the investors are not picking up their calls or answering emails, Gehlot added.