Rajasthan: Youth dragged from his car, beaten to death

Jaisalmer, Sep 11 (PTI) A 19-year-old youth was allegedly beaten to death on Thursday in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer, officials said.

Police said the incident occurred in the Ramdevra police station area, while Aneesh was driving a jeep, when, allegedly, a group of assailants stopped him, dragged him out of the vehicle, and hit him with sticks.

"He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where the doctors declared him dead," police said.

According to a preliminary investigation, Aneesh was attacked by his cousins and others over an old dispute.

Aneesh and his uncle allegedly had a scuffle a while ago, the police claimed, adding that the uncle's sons and others were tracking Aneesh's movement and attacked him on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the body has been shifted to the mortuary for a postmortem.

The deceased's family has demanded the immediate arrest of the accused. The police have launched a search to nab them.