Rajasthan: Youth killed after cricket match in Jhalawar

Kota (Rajasthan), Feb 7 (PTI) A 15-year-old boy was killed after he was allegedly beaten on the head after a cricket match in Jhalawar, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place in Bhawani Mandi town on Tuesday afternoon, they said.

A member of the rival team hit the boy on the head with a bat after his side lost the game, police said.

The teen succumbed to head injuries during treatment later at night, they said.

The body of the deceased identified as Prakash Sahu, a resident of Rajasthan Textiles Mills Labour Colony in Bhawani Mandi town, was handed over to his family members after post-mortem on Wednesday, police said.

The accused identified as Mukesh Meena (20), a resident of the same colony, has been detained.

Sahu, a student of Class 10, and Meena, a B.A. final year student, of the same colony were friends and would play cricket daily in the colony ground, Circle Inspector Mangilal Yadav said.

While Sahu was celebrating victory in the cricket match along with his team mates on Tuesday afternoon, Meena irked over losing the game lashed an attack with a cricket bat on the former's head from behind, he added.

Sahu collapsed on the spot and was rushed to the local hospital, where the doctors referred him to Kota. The teen succumbed to his injuries during treatment at a hospital in Kota late Tuesday night, Yadav said.

A case under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been lodged against Meena, police said.

Earlier in the day, the local labourers damaged the bike of the accused, who was locked in a room by his family members, police said.

Police men have been increased in the colony following the incident, they said. PTI COR AS AS