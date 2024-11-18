Rajasthan youth killed in university over rivalry between two groups

Jaipur, Nov 19 (PTI) A 19-year-old was killed on Monday allegedly over a rivalry between two groups in a private university in Neemrana town in Kotputli-Behror district, police said.

Nitesh Mahlawat, a pass out of Raffles University, was allegedly attacked by a group of 7-8 students of the varsity with a screw driver, they said.

He was taken to a hospital where he was declared dead, ASP Shalini Raj said.

The ASP said Mahlawat had gone to the university with a friend studying at the university.

Prima facie, it seems to be a case if an old rivalry between two groups , she said, adding that the exact reason is being investigated.

The officer said that teams have been sent to search and arrest those involved in the crime. PTI AG SKY SKY