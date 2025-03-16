Rajasthani Assn gives away awards

Chennai, Mar 16 (PTI) The Rajasthani Association Tamil Nadu on Sunday hosted its maiden Rajasthani-Tamil Seva Awards 2025 event.

According to a release here, the awards were given away to individuals and institutions who have made an exceptional contribution to the good of the people of Tamil Nadu and neighbouring Puducherry union territory.

Justice K R Shriram, Chief Justice of the Madras High Court presented the awards. S Gurumurthy, Editor, Tamil weekly Tughlaq & the head of jury for the award, unveiled the first-ever services directory of the community, "Rajasthanis in Tamilnadu: 100 years of Legacy," it said.

Among others, former TN Chief Secretary Dr Irai Anbu and educationist CD Sanath Kumar were given awards under different categories, the release said.