Rajasthani-Tamil Seva Awards launched

Chennai, Dec 21 (PTI) The Rajasthani Association Tamil Nadu has announced the launch of its Rajasthani-Tamil Seva Awards to acknowledge exceptional contributions that have meaningfully advanced the welfare of people of the state, the association said on Saturday.

The awards cover eight categories, including agriculture and rural development, public services, education, healthcare, environment and sustainability, entrepreneurship and industry, social welfare, and media and communication.

They recognise the profound impact of individuals and organisations whose work uplifts Tamil Nadu, a release here said.

Each award carries a cash prize of Rs 2 lakh, a trophy, and a citation, the association, which is devoted to social service and cultural integration, said in a release here. PTI JSP KH