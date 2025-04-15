Rajasthani Youtuber detained for flying drone over Tirumala temple

Tirupati, Apr 15 (PTI) TTD vigilance personnel on Tuesday detained a Youtuber for allegedly flying a drone over Harinama Sankirtana Mandapam in Tirumala, the temple body said in a release.

Vigilance personnel identified the Youtuber as Anshuman Tareja from Rajasthan.

"TTD (Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams) vigilance personnel identified a Youtuber named Anshuman Tareja from Rajasthan who had flown a drone at the Harinama Sankirtana Mandapam, Tirumala, on Tuesday evening," it said.

Tareja was immediately detained and the drone seized and handed over to police.

The police have registered a case and an investigation is underway.