Rajasthan's Anti-Corruption Bureau arrests three in bribery case

Jaipur, Aug 9 (PTI) Rajasthan's Anti-Corruption Bureau on Friday arrested three people, including the chief manager of the District Industries Centre in Tonk, in an alleged bribery case.

District Industries Centre (Tonk) chief manager Sultan Singh Meena and District Industries Centre (Bundi) senior assistant Ajay Khandelwal were arrested with a suspected bribe amount of Rs 1 lakh, Anti-Corruption Bureau Director General Ravi Prakash Mehrada said.

The transaction was being done at Meena's home.

Chartered accountant Jayant Jain, the third accused, was also arrested.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau received confidential information at its headquarters that Meena was "transacting bribe money" through Khandelwal in exchange for preparing incorrect reports for various industrial development schemes, passing wrong loans and giving undue benefits to ineligible persons on the basis of forged bills, Mehrada said.

After verification, the bureau took action and arrested the accused, he added.

More than Rs 15 lakh in cash was recovered during a search of Khandelwal's home in Tonk.