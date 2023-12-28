Rajasthan's Anti-Gangster Task Force takes first action, nabs notorious criminal

Jaipur, Dec 28 (PTI) Rajasthan's new Anti-Gangster Task Force, in its first action, apprehended a notorious criminal, a senior official said on Thursday.

Led by Additional Director General of Police (Crime) Dinesh MN, this was the task force's first action since its constitution on the directions of Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma.

The task force arrested Digvijay Singh alias Bittu -- wanted for about five years and having a reward of Rs 50,000 for information leading to his arrest -- from Jaipur, Dinesh said.

At least 15 cases are registered against Kota native Singh in different police stations.

Dinesh said Singh was wanted in connection with a 2009 double murder case in Chittorgarh district's Begun area.

The operation was meticulously planned and executed by a team led by Inspector General of Police (Crime) Prafulla Kumar and Additional Superintendent of Police Vidya Prakash. The accused was nabbed from Jaipur's Nangal Jaisa Bohra area on Thursday.

Singh is accused of killing Brijraj Singh and Jitendra Singh in Chittorgarh in 2009. Brijraj Singh was a witness in another murder case. PTI SDA SZM