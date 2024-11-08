Rajasthan's BJP govt betrayed needy, says Congress' state chief

Jaipur, Nov 8 (PTI) The BJP government in Rajasthan has betrayed the common people and the needy, the Congress' state chief Govind Singh Dotasra said on Friday.

Addressing rallies in support of Congress candidates in Dausa and Ramgarh constituencies where assembly bypolls will be held, he also claimed that the Bhajanlal Sharma government had failed in all areas since it assumed power.

"The BJP government in Rajasthan has betrayed the interests of the farmers, poor, common man and all the needy," he said.

The BJP does not have jobs to give to youngsters, there is no employment; there is no intention to reduce inflation, the prices of vegetables, edible oil, petrol and diesel are increasing in the country, Dotasra said.

After the BJP returned to power in the state, no work has been done to increase farmers' incomes, the Congress chief claimed.

This government has failed in all areas of medicine, education, road, law and order, electricity, water. The state's law and order is deteriorating day by day, land mafia, gravel mafia are dominating, he charged.

Bypolls to the Jhunjhunu, Dausa, Deoli-Uniara, Khinvsar, Chaurasi, Salumbar and Ramgarh assembly seats will be held on November 13 and the results declared on November 23. PTI AG SZM