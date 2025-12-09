Rajasthan's farmers are in distress under BJP rule: Ashok Gehlot

Jaipur, Dec 9 (PTI) Former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday targeted the state government over alleged shortages of urea, saying farmers are suffering despite official claims of adequate supply.

Referring to reports of chaos and long queues for fertiliser in several districts, Gehlot wrote on X, "Three days ago, the BJP government's agriculture minister claimed that there is sufficient urea available in the state. If that is true, why are farmers struggling in lines for fertiliser?" He questioned whether the government's assurances were merely rhetorical.

"Is the claim of adequate urea availability limited only to statements? Such remarks only aggravate the pain of farmers," he said.

Gehlot further alleged that under the BJP rule, for the past two years, Rajasthan's farmers have been in distress.

"They are neither getting water for their Rabi crops nor compensation for damaged crops," he said. PTI AG APL APL