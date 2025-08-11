Rajasthan's first ever sex-sorted animal semen lab opened in Jaipur

Jaipur, Aug 11 (PTI) Animal Husbandry Minister Joraram Kumawat on Monday inaugurated Rajasthan's first sex-sorted animal semen laboratory at the Frozen Semen Bank in Bassi, Jaipur.

The facility, set up in collaboration with the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB), based in Anand, Gujarat, aims to improve livestock breeds, increase milk production and boost the income of dairy farmers, Kumawat said.

"This innovation will strengthen the rural economy and benefit thousands of livestock rearers," he said.

NDDB chairperson Minesh Shah said the unit will produce 10 lakh doses of semen annually, ensuring a timely and affordable supply of high-quality doses is available to farmers.

The initiative, he said, would help in breed improvement, enhance dairy productivity and reduce methane emissions through converting cattle dung into fuel and fertiliser.

On the occasion, a tripartite MoU was signed between the Rajasthan Cooperative Dairy Federation (RCDF), Rajasthan Livestock Development Board (RLDB) and NDDB Dairy Services (NDS) for the management and operation of the Bassi Semen Station for 10 years.

Under the agreement, sex-sorted semen doses will be priced at Rs 239, indigenous semen at Rs 22, and imported breed semen at Rs 30 per dose.

Branding will be done under SARAS in Rajasthan and SAG in other states, according to a release.