Rajasthan's Hindoli records 220 mm rainfall in 24 hours, clear skies predicted from August 17-22

Jaipur, Aug 16 (PTI) Hindoli recorded 220 mm rainfall during a 24-hour period as extremely heavy rain lashed parts of Rajasthan's Bundi and Ajmer districts.

Very heavy rain was recorded in parts of Jaipur, Dausa, Baran, Nagaur, Jodhpur, Bikaner, Pali and Sawai Madhopur districts while several places in Alwar, Sikar, Karauli, Kota, Bhilwara, Tonk, Jaisalmer and Barmer received light to moderate rainfall.

In the 24 hours ended at 8:30 am on Friday, the highest rainfall in eastern Rajasthan was recorded in Bundi's Hindoli at 220 mm, the Met office said.

Kolayat in Bikaner district was the wettest place in western Rajasthan, recording 172 mm rainfall during the same period.

From Friday morning to 5:30 pm, Phalodi recorded 43.2 mm rainfall, followed by 14.4 mm in Jaisalmer, 14.2 mm in Alwar, 12.1 mm in Pilani, 12 mm in Sri Ganganagar and 10.6 mm in Bikaner.

A Met official said, "The circulation system formed over north-eastern Rajasthan is slowly moving towards western Rajasthan. Due to its effect, there is a strong possibility of heavy and sometimes very heavy rain in some parts of Jodhpur, Ajmer and Bikaner divisions during the next 24 hours." There is, however, a strong possibility of clear skies and sunshine in most parts of Rajasthan from Saturday to August 22.

A fresh spell of heavy rain is expected in the last week of August.

Meanwhile, more than 50 people stuck at the Padajhar waterfall in Chittorgarh's Rawatbhata on Thursday were rescued by a State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) team.

Police said several people had gone to the stream in a forest area but got stuck after the waterfall submerged the path. An SDRF vehicle also got stuck in the mud.

On Friday morning, 53 people were rescued.

In the Phagi area of Dudu district, 30 children stranded in a government school due to heavy rain were also rescued.

Circle Officer Deepak Khandelwal said the children had gone to participate in an Independence Day programme. PTI SDA SZM