Rajasthan's IIHMR University signs MoU with University of Manchester

Jaipur, Nov 17 (PTI) IIHMR University has signed an MoU with the University of Manchester to advance the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020's goal of internationalising higher education.

The partnership focuses on strengthening academic and research collaboration in health and medicine between the two institutions. Under the agreement, both universities will work together on joint research initiatives, student and faculty exchange programmes, certificate courses and collaborative academic activities, IIHMR University said.

"This association with the University of Manchester will enable our students and faculty to engage with global best practices in research, modern teaching technologies, and health systems," IIHMR University president Dr P R Sodani said. PTI AG MNK MNK