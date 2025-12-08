Rajasthan's Kota, receives bomb threat, found to be hoax

Kota, Dec 8 (PTI) A bomb threat was received here in Rajasthan's Kota on Monday morning on the district collector's official email ID, police said.

The email threatened explosions at the district collectorate in Nayapura and a coaching institute in Jawahar Nagar area, prompting the police and security agencies to launch a search and an anti-sabotage check operation, officials said.

However, after the evacuation of the buildings and search operation, nothing suspicious was recovered, police said.

The Rajasthan High Court in Jaipur also received a similar threat on December 5, they said. The Kota collector's official email received the threat at 7.20 am, and the district collector informed the police and other agencies at 10 am, Kota Assistant Superintendent of Police Dilip Saini said.

The email reportedly read that the buildings of the Kota collectorate and a coaching institute in the Jawahar Nagar area are fitted with RDX, and both buildings will explode.

Acting on the information, all the agencies, including the fire department, National Disaster Response Force, State Disaster Response Force, dog squads, Intelligence Bureau, and police, were engaged in the operation, the ASP said.

The army was also alerted to the situation, he said.

The agencies, after the operation, did not verify any threat nor did they trace anything suspicious, he said, adding that work resumed in both places in the afternoon.

The situation is normal, and the police are investigating the email and its source, the ASP said. PTI COR SHS SHS