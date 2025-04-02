Rajasthan's law and order worsened, state govt lost credibility: Dotasra

Jaipur, Apr 2 (PTI) Rajasthan Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra on Wednesday targeted the state government over the law and order situation, alleging that it had lost its credibility.

Dotasra alleged that the law and order situation in Rajasthan has worsened.

Talking to reporters here, Dotasra said, "Yesterday, criminals attacked the police in Ajitgarh town and injured the policemen. This is an example of the fact that law and order has collapsed in the state." He said the government had lost its credibility.

The Congress leader said the state's 'double engine' government has no concern with the common people but only the work of saving criminals and corrupt people is being done.

On the issue of investment in the state, he said, "The chief minister himself is saying in his speech that those who signed agreements in the Rising Rajasthan Summit are not picking up the phone now. This was the result of getting applause by making fake agreements (MoUs)." Dotasra also reiterated the allegation of the state government arbitrarily delimiting the Panchayati Raj institutions and municipal bodies and said the government is arbitrarily breaking up panchayats and reorganising the wards of municipal bodies without any logic and public sentiment.

The Congress leader said to strengthen the party organisation, the state Congress had appointed coordinators to hold organisational meetings in 400 blocks and 2,200 mandals in 200 assembly constituencies.