Rajasthan's medical system to be completely online with new health management system: Officials

Jaipur, May 8 (PTI) The medical system in Rajasthan will be made completely online with the introduction of a new health management system, a senior official said Wednesday.

'Integrated Health Management System 2.0' will be implemented to strengthen health services in the state, the official said.

This is an ambitious and visionary project to provide easy access to health services to the common people, Additional Chief Secretary of the Medical and Health Department Shubhra Singh said.

Singh reviewed the development of the health management system in a high-level meeting here on Wednesday.

She said that it will be a state-of-the-art health management system, which will bring positive revolutionary changes in the medical system of the state.

It will be extremely beneficial for the general public, doctors and administration and will remove the challenges faced by medical facilities.

According to the official statement, the additional chief secretary directed that the project be completed as soon as possible and that concerned departments and agencies should work with full coordination. The project will be reviewed weekly, she said.

Under the health management system, electronic health records, DIGI health locker, freedom from queues for patients, unified digital survey, KPI-based dashboard, single window system for health-related license and NOC etc., tele ICU, geo-tagging based hospital etc. will be made available, the statement said.

With this, most of the health services will be online and it will be easier for the patients to get treatment, it said.