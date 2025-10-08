Rajasthan's Nathdwara gets another lordly statue at 111 feet

Jaipur, Oct 8 (PTI) A majestic 111-foot statue of Lord Hanuman is ready to astound people in Nathdwara, the town already home to the Shrinathji Temple and the Statue of Belief, a huge bronze-coloured rendering of Lord Shiva.

The Hanuman statue was sponsored by Mumbai-based businessman Girish Shah and was designed and crafted by sculptor Naresh Kumar Kumawat.

The statue depicts Lord Hanuman in a praying stance and overlooks Lord Shrinathji Temple, Kumawat said.

The structure that took three years to complete and stands atop Giriraj Parvat posed several challenges in coming about.

A specialised track system was developed to transport materials to the site, and advanced crane technology was employed to assemble the statue's components on Giriraj Parvat, a 500-ft high hill with no motorable road access.

Modern tools like 3D scanning, robotic carving, and seismic engineering were used to complete the project.

"This statue of Hanumanji is not just a work of art but a vibrant symbol of faith, devotion and Sanatan culture. Despite numerous challenges, the project was completed. It is going to be unveiled soon," Kumawat said.

"The statue is made of fibreglass and with a coating of 'panch dhatu,'" he added.

Nestled in the Rajsamand district, Nathdwara attracts devotees and tourists with its rich heritage, vibrant festivals, and traditional Pichwai art.

The 369-foot Statue of Belief was also designed and built by Kumawat.