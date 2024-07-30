Rajasthan's new Governor Haribhau Kisanrao Bagde arrives in Jaipur, to take oath on Wednesday

Jaipur, Jul 30 (PTI) Rajasthan's newly nominated Governor Haribhau Kisanrao Bagde reached Jaipur on Tuesday afternoon for his oath ceremony scheduled the next day, the Raj Bhavan said in a statement .

Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani and Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma welcomed Badge at the airport after he arrived in a state aircraft.

Deputy Chief Minister Premchand Bairwa and other state ministers, Chief Secretary Sudhansh Pant, Director General of Police U R Sahoo, also welcomed him, along with other senior administrative and police officers.

Chief Minister Sharma introduced the cabinet members to Governor Bagde.

At the airport, the Rajasthan Armed Constabulary (RAC) battalion presented a guard of honour to Badge. The newly appointed governor took the salute of the parade and inspected the guard of honour, the Raj Bhavan said.

Bagde also received a warm welcome reaching Raj Bhavan, where he was again presented a guard of honour. His secretary Gaurav Goyal welcomed him by presenting a bouquet of flowers, it added.

He then prayed for everyone's well-being by offering prayers at the Raj Rajeshwar temple located at the Raj Bhavan.

Bagde also met the outgoing Governor Kalraj Mishra.

According to the Raj Bhavan statement, the newly appointed Governor of Rajasthan Bagde will take oath at a ceremony organised at the Raj Bhavan on Wednesday at 4 pm.

Chief Justice Manindra Mohan Shrivastava will administer the oath to him. PTI AG RPA