Rajasthan's night temperatures go up by few degrees due to western disturbance

Jaipur, Dec 21 (PTI) Mercury in Rajasthan saw a spike of a few notches although most places still recorded night temperatures under 10 degrees Celsius, the weather office said.

After several days of intense cold, the state saw a drop in temperatures due to the impact of a western disturbance.

Fatehpur in Sikar recorded 8.9 degrees, up from 5.4 degrees on Friday, Sikar's minimum temperature was 9 degrees Celsius, up from 5.8 degrees, while Churu was recorded at 9.2 degrees (7.6 on Friday), according to the met office.

Chittorgarh recorded a night temperature of 7.8 degrees Celsius and Pilani (Jhunjhunu) 9 degrees Celsius.

Sirohi recorded night temperatures of 9.1 degrees, while Anta in Baran was at 9.8 degrees.

The state's capital, Jaipur, saw a low of 12.8 degrees Celsius, a temperature rise by two degrees from the previous night.

The met department predicted that the temperatures would dip by 2-3 degrees from December 24 due to northerly winds. Dense fog is also expected in northern and western parts of the state on December 23 and 24. PTI SDA SKY SKY