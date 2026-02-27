Rajasthan's per capita income is set to cross Rs 2 lakh this year: CM

Jaipur, Feb 27 (PTI) Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Friday said Rajasthan's per capita income is set to cross Rs 2 lakh for the first time, a 21 per cent rise in the last three years.

Replying to the debate on the Finance and Appropriation Bills in the Rajasthan Assembly, Sharma also announced that the state's renowned hill station, Mount Abu, will be renamed to "Abu Raj".

"We are committed not only to development but also to the preservation of our heritage. Considering public sentiment, I announce that Mount Abu will be renamed Abu Raj, Jahazpur as Yagyapur and Kama as Kamvan," he told the assembly.

Sharma said Rs 6,10,956 crore has been allocated for the state's budget in the fiscal year 2026-27, approximately 41 per cent higher than 2023-24.

"We have limited the fiscal deficit to 3.69 per cent in 2026-27, compared to 4.31 per cent in the last year of the previous government," he added.

Highlighting the state's economic indicators, Sharma said Rajasthan's per capita income is set to rise to Rs 2,02,349 for the first time, registering an increase of about 21.15 per cent over Rs 1,67,027 in 2023-24.

"In our two-year tenure so far, our firm intentions and solid policies have led to the emergence of a new work culture in Rajasthan. In half the time, our government has delivered more work," the chief minister said.

Referring to the increase in the size of the budget, Sharma said this was proof that the state now has more resources, which will help create more schemes for farmers, provide opportunities to youth, make greater provisions for women empowerment and ensure higher allocations for the poor.

"Our government has a clear resolve -- strong economy for development. Unless revenue income increases, we cannot achieve major goals such as roads, schools, hospitals, irrigation projects and employment for youth. Therefore, we have made concrete and planned efforts to increase revenue," he said.

He added that no additional taxes were imposed in the budget, providing relief to the public.

Sharma also announced an increase in government recruitments for the coming year. The state government had earlier issued a calendar for recruitment exams for one lakh posts in 2026. It would now be increased to 1.25 lakh, Sharma said.

Sharma said, "The results of our welfare policies and economic reforms are clearly visible today. The state's economy is moving ahead rapidly. In 2026-27, Rajasthan's GSDP is estimated to be around Rs 21,52,100 crore, which reflects a growth of 41 per cent compared to 2023-24." "This is a double-engine government. We achieve the targets we set. If the policy is right, intentions are clear and direction is firm, the state can progress rapidly." Sharma said that under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, through innovation, reforms and sustained efforts, the state is moving towards becoming a developed state.

"Rajasthan is playing the role of a strong growth engine in making India a developed nation by 2047." The chief minister said the government has laid a strong foundation for economic growth in the past two years and aims to expand the state's economy to USD 350 billion by 2028-29 and USD 4.3 trillion by 2047.

Sharma also said the Ram Jal Setu Link Project is being implemented and that social security pensions have been increased and are being disbursed on time.

Following a debate on the Finance and Appropriation Bill, 2026, it was passed in the House by voice vote. The assembly proceedings were adjourned till March 5. PTI AG SKY SKY