Rajasthan’s school games team ‘faced extortion’ by armed group in Manipur, probe ordered

Imphal, Jan 19 (PTI) A state-level team from Rajasthan, which came to Manipur to participate in the National School Games, was allegedly extorted by an armed group, prompting the authorities to order an investigation, officials here said on Monday.

Though the team management did not lodge any official complaint, the matter came to light after the father of a player made the allegation on social media during the day.

The alleged incident occurred on January 13 when the 52-member team of boys and girls from Rajasthan was coming from Dimapur in Nagaland to Imphal, the capital of Manipur, in a bus.

The team that participated in the Wushu event, a form of martial art, left Manipur early on Monday without lodging a formal complaint.

However, in a widely circulated video clip, the father of one of the players said, "The team was kept detained for two hours at gunpoint by militants and took money from the team." Officials said that no grievance in this regard was brought to the notice of the authorities while the team was in Manipur.

“The control room was a few metres away from the hostel where they were staying at the Khuman Lampak stadium (in Imphal). Had they raised the matter during their stay here, it could have been taken up immediately," an official said.

Officials, however, said that despite the absence of a formal complaint, an enquiry is being conducted into the matter, and the police have been asked to verify the claims.

“Without complaining about the matter, they left Imphal in the early morning of Monday. We came to know about the extortion claims through video clips being circulated on social media,” an official said.

In a letter to Imphal West Superintendent of Police, Youth Affairs and Sports Director M Veto Singh said, "I am to request you to take up necessary action to verify the information and take up necessary legal action on the same that is currently circulated on the social media..about some extortion activities....” The Rajasthan contingent, which came by train to Dimapur, participated in the national-level event and delivered an impressive performance, with the girls’ team winning first place and the boys securing the second spot.

The Manipur governor had inaugurated the 69th National School Games Championships 2025–26 at Khuman Lampak Main Stadium last week.

At least 260 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in the ethnic violence between Imphal Valley-based Meiteis and hills-based Kuki-Zo groups in Manipur since May 2023. The state has been under President’s Rule since February last year. PTI COR NN