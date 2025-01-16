Rajathan AGTF arrests gangster's wife accused of extortion in Italy

Jaipur, Jan 16 (PTI) Rajasthan's Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF), in coordination with Interpol, has arrested Sudha Kanwar, the wife of Amarjeet Vishnoi, an active member of the notorious Rohit Godara gang, an official said on Thursday.

She was arrested by the local police on Wednesday from the Sicily area in Trapani city, Italy.

In an official statement, Additional Director General of Police of the Anti-Gangster Task Force, Dinesh MN, said that the gang of Amarjeet Vishnoi and Sudha Kanwar extorts money from wealthy businessmen by making threatening calls. If the extortion money is not received, the gang members even open fire on the victim and their family.

He added that Vishnoi, used to arrange “Dabba Calls” for Rohit Godara and other members of the gang. Vishnoi was arrested by local police in Italy on July 8 last year based on information provided by the AGTF and the extradition process to bring him to India is underway, Dinesh MN further stated that Kanwar is originally from Merta City, Nagaur. After divorcing her first husband, she married Vishnoi and began assisting him in his criminal activities.

She had helped Manish alias Bachhiya, one of the shooters in the murder case of Rajendra alias Raju Thehat in Sikar on December 3, 2022, by transferring money and providing weapons.

Kanwar was arrested in this case on February 5, 2023 and sent to judicial custody. After getting bail from the court, Amarjeet called Sudha Kanwar abroad.

The process to extradite Kanwar to India has also been initiated, police said.