Rajathan BJP holds meeting to strategise for upcoming bypolls

Jaipur, Jun 30 (PTI) The Rajasthan BJP on Sunday held a meeting here to chalk out a strategy for the upcoming bypolls to five assembly constituencies in the state.

BJP state unit chief C P Joshi, state co-in-charge Vijaya Rahatkar, and those in charge of the five constituencies among other leaders and MLAs were present in the meeting.

The seats -- Jhunjhunu, Dausa, Deoli-Uniyara, Khinvsar, and Chaurasi -- fell vacant after the sitting MLAs were elected to the Lok Sabha in the recently held general elections.

Joshi said the BJP considers every election important, be it Lok Sabha, Assembly or by-elections, and expressed confidence that the party would bag all five seats.

He said strategies were made for each of the five seats with those in charge of the constituencies.

Rahatkar too said that the BJP would win all the seats as the people of the country have unwavering faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

She said the BJP's "double engine" government has undertaken several projects for the people in its short tenure of seven months.

The term "double engine" is used by BJP leaders to refer to the party being in power at the Centre as well as in a state.

The BJP won the Rajasthan assembly polls in November 2023 and its National Democratic Alliance retained power at the Centre by winning the general election this year. PTI AG RHL