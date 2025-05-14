Rajasthan likely to experience severe heat from Thursday: Met

Jaipur: Many areas in Rajasthan are likely to experience severe heat starting Thursday, the local meteorological centre said.

According to the Meteorological Centre, Jaipur, strong surface dusty winds at a speed of 30 to 40 kilometres are likely to blow in the coming days in the border areas of Jodhpur and Bikaner divisions.

The temperature is predicted to increase by two to three degree Celsius, the Met said.

In Bikaner and Sriganganagar districts the maximum temperature is expected to be 44 to 45 degrees Celsius from Thursday to Saturday and a new round of heatwave is likely to begin at some places, the weather office said. Similarly, in eastern Rajasthan, the weather is predicted to remain mainly dry in most parts from Thursday and the temperature is likely to increase by two to three degrees Celsius, it added.

In the last 24 hours, the highest maximum temperature in the state was recorded at 43 degrees Celsius in Bikaner, the weather department said.

The department has also predicted a thunderstorm at a speed of 40 to 50 kilometre per hour accompanied by light to moderate rain in some parts of Bikaner, Jaipur, Bharatpur, Udaipur, Kota division for Wednesday.