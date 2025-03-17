Rajaya Sabha: Opposition members criticise PM for not visiting strife-torn Manipur

New Delhi, Mar 17 (PTI) Opposition members in Rajya Sabha on Monday criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not visiting Manipur after the northeastern state was rocked by ethnic violence and said the imposition of President's Rule is not healthy for democracy.

Ruling BJP MPs, however, stressed that the law and order situation in Manipur has improved, while also alleging that the ethnic conflict had started under the Congress rule.

Participating in a discussion on the Budget Manipur 2025-26 and four bills, opposition members claimed that the "double-engine government" has failed in the state.

"What has this double-engine government given to the people of Manipur? Manipur is burning," Sushmita Dev of the All India Trinamool Congress said and claimed it was a "run-of-the-mill" budget.

She said unless peace is restored in Manipur, the entire Northeast region will remain disturbed, and urged Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to "send Manipur a package".

Shaktisinh Gohil of the Congress said the people of Manipur will realise that the country is with them when the prime minister visits the state.

"The prime minister comes from Gujarat. I would like to appeal to him, Gandhi ji was also from Gujarat... follow Gandhi Model and visit Manipur," he said.

Pointing out that Rahul Gandhi visited Manipur, the Congress MP said that people gave him love, adding that there was "no need to be scared" as Manipur is a part of India.

Bikas Ranjan Bhattacharya of the CPI (M) claimed that the missionary schools in Manipur have been destroyed.

"Now with the double-engine failing, you come back to Parliament and speak so loud that whatever the prime minister has done, is such a beautiful thing... I, of course, thank the prime minister that you did not go there, "Had you gone there, then the entire thing would have worsened because your presence itself is the presence of division," he said.

He further said the imposition of the President's rule is not good for Indian democracy.

RJD MP Manoj Jha said that had the prime minister gone to Manipur, the situation "would not have been this explosive".

He stated that there has been a delayed response to the crisis in the state and a peace panel was formed which could not meet even once.

"The question is what are we doing to remove the disparities between communities?" he said and suggested that an all-party delegation should visit Manipur and stay with different communities.

"We need to send a message to Manipur people that you belong to us, we are nothing without you," he said.

AAP member Sanjay Singh said that he was suspended for 11 months from the House for raising the Manipur issue.

He also demanded an inquiry into a purported controversial audio clip of the then state chief minister and Home Minister. When the Chair, Congress leader Pramod Tiwari, asked to authenticate it, Singh said the clip was in the public domain.

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy objected to AAP member's remarks.

Alleging that poor attention has been given to the Manipur issue, Singh said the ruling party remembered all words beginning with M like "Muslim, Mughal, Machli and Mutton" but forgot to think about Manipur.

He also urged the government to consider giving financial packages to Manipur.

About the impact of inflation, he stated: "You are chanting Aurangzeb while you burnt a big hole into the pocket of commoners (due to inflation)." BJP MP from Manipur, Leishemba Sanajaoba, said that due to the "collective efforts of BJP-led Manipur and Union governments "there has been an overall improvement in the law and order situation in the state to a large extent".

He said around 60,000 people are currently residing in shelters, while around 7,000 have returned to their homes.

BJP leader Arun Singh blamed the previous Congress-led governments for the situation in Manipur.

"Who divided the two communities? It was done by Congress... This is not a new matter, 40-45 years ago, there were riots in 1993," Arun Singh alleged, referring to the conflict between the Meitei and Kuki groups.

His remarks drew protests from opposition MPs.

The 1993 Manipur riot refers to the Hindu-Muslim clashes caused by strife between Meitei Pangals (Meitei Muslims) and the Hindu Meiteis.

Outlining the government's initiatives for Manipur, Ajeet Madhavrao Gopchade of the BJP urged that the state should not be defamed. "Duniya mein Manipur ko badnam mat karo," he said.

IUML MP Haris Beeran, BJD MP Sulata Deo, DMK's P Wilson, Vaiko of MDMK and P Sandosh Kumar of the CPI were also among the MPs who questioned why Prime Minister Modi had not visited Manipur and urged the Union government to find a political solution to the conflict.

"We need a political solution for Manipur, this policy of the government will not help," Sandosh Kumar said.

DMK MP R Girirajan said that the prime minister "does have compassion and sympathy" to visit Manipur. "What prevents him (PM) from visiting Manipur?" he asked.

YSRCP MP Golla Baburao demanded more funds for the Ministry of Social Justice.

The discussion was on Appropriation Bill, 2025; the Appropriation (No. 2) Bill, 2025; and the Manipur Appropriation (Vote on Account) Bill 2025; and The Manipur Appropriation Bill, 2025. PTI AO RSN KKS RT