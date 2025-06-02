OP Rajbhar's SBSP to honour contribution of Maharaja Suheldev on June 10

Lucknow: Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party chief Om Prakash Rajbhar on Monday said his party will celebrate 'Vijay Diwas' on June 10 to honour Maharaja Suheldev's victory over invaders.

While praising Suheldev's bravery, he accused the Congress and SP of erasing the king's legacy from history.

Addressing a press conference here, Rajbhar said, “Years ago, Maharaja Suheldev Rajbhar defended Indian culture and identity by defeating the invading forces of Salar Masud Ghazi, the commander of Mahmud of Ghazni, who had marched into India with a three lakh-strong army, spreading loot and destruction.”

Terming the event not just a military victory but a symbol of India’s spiritual and cultural defence, Rajbhar said a grand celebration will be held on June 10 in Bahraich, where the decisive battle took place.

“Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ji will also grace the event. A 'Shaurya Mela' (fair of valour) will be organised, where people from all communities will participate. It will be an occasion to relive and preserve our proud cultural heritage,” Rajbhar said.

He questioned the motives of political parties, who had allegedly ignored the contribution of Maharaja Suheldev.

“I want to ask Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and the Congress: Did you, for vote bank politics, try to erase the legacy of a national hero like Maharaja Suheldev Rajbhar? Why was his story kept out of textbooks? Why did the Samajwadi Party organise events in memory of invader Salar Masud Ghazi in Bahraich, but never honoured Suheldev’s bravery on the same land?” he said Maharaja Suheldev was a king of Shravasti, who was known for defeating and killing the Ghaznavid general Ghazi Miyan at Bahraich in 1034.

Rajbhar accused the Congress and SP of hiding the contributions and valour of great personalities.

"In history, there was always fight with Mughals...For seeking the votes from their (Mughal) 'vanshaj' (heirs), SP and Congress did all the 'dramebaji'," he said.

Rajbhar credited his party, SBSP, for raising demands for the installation of Suheldev’s statue, the establishment of a university in his name, inclusion of his story in educational curricula, the issuance of commemorative stamps, and construction of memorials.

“I thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Adityanath for recognising Maharaja Suheldev’s contributions. His grand statue has been installed in Bahraich, a memorial park has been constructed near Chittaura Lake (Bahraich), and a university has been established in Azamgarh in his honour. A postage stamp has also been issued to mark his legacy,” Rajbhar said.

He said Maharaja Suheldev was not just a hero of the Rajbhar community, but a protector of the Indian nation and its values.

Hitting out at the Congress, Rajbhar claimed the party always worked against the country.

"Its leader Rahul Gandhi used to put the country in the dock during his visit abroad," he alleged.