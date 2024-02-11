Rajdeep Sardesai’s wife Sagarika Ghose gets Rajya Sabha ticket from TMC

New Delhi: Senior journalist Sagarika Ghose, wife of Rajdeep Sardesai, has secured a Rajya Sabha ticket from Trinamool Congress.

Advertisment

A vocal critique of the Narendra Modi government, Ghose has been the consulting editor at the Times of India.

She has been accused of using the newspaper to target BJP-RSS through her editorials/columns for over a decade.

She was, along with Sardesai, a founding member of CNN-IBN, now CNN-News18.

Advertisment

Ghose started her career with ToI in 1991.

TMC took to X to announce the candidature of Ghose and three other candidates.

We are pleased to announce the candidature of @sagarikaghose, @SushmitaDevAITC, @MdNadimulHaque6 and Mamata Bala Thakur for the forthcoming Rajya Sabha elections.



We extend our heartfelt wishes to them and may they work towards upholding Trinamool’s enduring legacy of… — All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) February 11, 2024

Advertisment

From West Bengal, Trinamool Congress members Abir Ranjan Biswas, Subhasish Chakraborty, Mohammed Nadimul Haque and Santanu Sen, and Congress member Abhishek Manu Singhvi are retiring from the Upper House of Parliament.

While Haque will be sent to Rajya Sabha again, Biswas, Chakraborty and Sen have been dropped.

The biennial Rajya Sabha polls will be held on February 27 for 56 seats.