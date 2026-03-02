Rajeev Chandrasekhar accuses LDF, UDF of backing Iran over Keralites in Gulf

Thiruvananthapuram, Mar 2 (PTI) Kerala BJP president Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Monday hit out at both the ruling CPI(M)-led LDF and the opposition Congress-led UDF, saying that their reactions to the recent conflict in West Asia show that they are supporting Iran rather than standing with the people of Kerala living in the Gulf countries.

He accused both fronts of "playing politics" in the name of religion and appeasement ahead of State Assembly elections, rather than taking a clear stand on the crisis.

It is "surprising" that the Left Democrat Front and United Democratic Front are "supporting" Iran -- which is attacking Gulf countries that economically sustain Kerala and are considered a second home by Keralites, Chandrasekhar said in a statement here.

The BJP leader said Keralites, many of whom depend on jobs in Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, are anxious about the situation.

He underlined that the first priority should be the safety and security of expatriate workers and their families, not political gains.

His statement comes a day after Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan alleged that the United States was displaying "hooliganism" against Iran and accused it of taking "irrational" actions that undermine the sovereignty of nations.

The Congress has also "unequivocally" condemned the targeted assassination of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and said no external power has the authority to engineer a regime change, as such actions amount to imperialism and are incompatible with a rules-based international order.

Chandrasekhar said that the central government is offering help and guidance to Indian citizens in the region, and urged people not to panic.

To assist those affected, the Kerala BJP has opened helpdesks in 30 district offices and launched a toll-free number -- 1800-257-4357 --for Keralites seeking information or support connected to the conflict, the statement said. PTI TGB KH