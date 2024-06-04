Rajeev Chandrasekhar increases lead over Shashi Tharoor in Thiruvananthapuram LS seat

Thiruvananthapuram, Jun 4 (PTI) BJP candidate Rajeev Chandrasekhar increased his lead over Congress' Shashi Tharoor in the Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha seat by a margin of over 22,000 votes, according to Election Commission figures on Tuesday.

During the initial hours of counting, the fight between Chandrasekhar and Tharoor was neck-and-neck with each taking a lead of a few thousand votes.

However, by noon, the BJP leader gained a healthy lead over Tharoor, who is hoping to win a fourth time from Thiruvananthapuram LS seat.

At noon, EC figures showed Chandrasekhar getting 1,77,269 votes and Tharoor receiving 1,54,309 votes.

CPI's Pannian Ravindran was third with 1,22,258 votes.