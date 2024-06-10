National

Rajeev Chandrasekhar says he has 100-day agenda for Thiruvananthapuram despite election loss

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
New Update

Thiruvananthapuram, Jun 10 (PTI) Former Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar, who unsuccessfully contested the Lok Sabha polls against Congress candidate Shashi Tharoor from Thiruvananthapuram, announced on Monday that he has planned a 100-day agenda for the Kerala capital region.

"To all those who voted for me in these elections, I had said that as soon as PM @narendramodi ji assumes office as PM for the 3rd term, we will start working on the problems & issues of the people of #Thiruvananthapuram.

"I have planned a 100-day agenda for TVM that I will work with PM," he said on 'X'.

His statement came a day after his social media post about ending his public life created a flutter in political circles.

Chandrasekhar had initially posted on X about ending his public life but later clarified that he meant his tenure as a Member of Parliament and Minister of State had concluded.

He promptly deleted his initial post: "Today, curtains down on my 18-year stint in public service, of which three years I had the privilege to serve with PM @narendramodi ji's TeamModi2.0. I certainly didn't intend to end my 18 years of public service as a candidate who lost an election, but that's how it's turned out." Shortly thereafter, Chandrasekhar issued a new post saying the earlier one was by an intern and it "created some confusion among a section of people about my future political work." PTI TGB TGB SS

