Rajeev Chandrasekhar takes charge as BJP Kerala chief, vows to bring NDA to power

Thiruvananthapuram, Mar 24 (PTI) Former Union Minister and technocrat-turned-politician Rajeev Chandrasekhar assumed office as the BJP's state president on Monday, declaring his mission to bring the NDA government to power in Kerala, a state largely dominated by the CPI(M)-led LDF and the Congress-led UDF.

Addressing party workers, Chandrasekhar stated that he had been entrusted with the responsibility of leading the BJP-led alliance to victory in the state and vowed to return only after achieving this goal.

Expressing gratitude to party leaders and workers, Chandrasekhar said he was proud to take on the role.

"For entrusting me with this responsibility, I wholeheartedly thank my high command—Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP national president J P Nadda, and others," he said.

"I also extend my gratitude to all former state presidents and those who have sacrificed their lives for the party. Their dedication will serve as a guiding force in my journey ahead," he added.

Reflecting on the BJP's growing influence in Kerala, Chandrasekhar highlighted the party's performance in the recent Lok Sabha elections.

"The BJP has always been a party of workers, and it will remain so in the future," he stated.

Criticising the Left government in Kerala, he questioned how long the state could survive by relying on debt.

He asked why the state depends so heavily on loans, why students are compelled to go abroad for education, and why there is a lack of new initiatives.

"Kerala's development has stagnated. Challenges remain, but the BJP’s mission is to transform the state. Without opportunities, our youth will not stay. We need a Kerala that attracts investment and creates employment," he said.

Earlier, the party's central observer, Pralhad Joshi, made the announcement during the BJP's state council meeting.

Chandrasekhar was the sole nominee for the top post and had submitted two sets of nomination papers at the BJP headquarters on Sunday.

At the time of the announcement, all prominent state BJP leaders, including outgoing president K Surendran and state in-charge Prakash Javadekar, were present.

Surendran formally handed over the party flag to Chandrasekhar on stage.

Chandrasekhar urged party workers to take the message of development to every household, stressing that bringing the NDA to power in Kerala is crucial for progress.

Concluding his speech, he quoted social reformer Sree Narayana Guru: "Progress through education, strength through organisation, and enrichment through effort." During his address, Surendran said the BJP has witnessed unprecedented growth in Kerala over the past 10 years.

Noting that Chandrasekhar was unanimously elected to the top post, he asserted that the leader’s experience and expertise in various sectors would accelerate the BJP’s growth in the state.

The former president also dismissed criticism that Chandrasekhar is not a conventional politician, saying that he would excel in his new role.

At 60, Chandrasekhar brings two decades of political experience to the position. He has served as Union Minister of State for Electronics and IT, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, and Jal Shakti.

He has also been a Rajya Sabha MP from Karnataka for three terms and served as the BJP’s national spokesperson. Additionally, he is the vice-chairman of the NDA’s Kerala unit.

A well-known figure in Kerala, Chandrasekhar contested the 2024 Lok Sabha elections from Thiruvananthapuram as the NDA candidate but lost to Congress leader Shashi Tharoor by 16,077 votes.

Born to Keralite parents in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, Chandrasekhar has family roots in Thrissur. His father-in-law is T P G Nambiar, the founder of the BPL Group.

The election was held as K Surendran completed his five-year term as state president.