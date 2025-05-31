Rajeev Krishna takes charge as Uttar Pradesh DGP

Lucknow, May 31 (PTI) Senior Indian Police Service officer Rajeev Krishna on Saturday took charge as the Director General of Police (DGP) of Uttar Pradesh, according to an official statement.

The 1991-batch IPS officer officially took charge from his predecessor Prashant Kumar, who retired on Saturday, at the UP Police headquarters, it said.

Earlier, Krishna held the post of Director General (DG) of Vigilance and the chairman Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board.

An alumnus of IIT Roorkee, Krishna is among the youngest officers to join the IPS and has held several key positions, including that of Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Lucknow, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Lucknow Range, SSP Noida, Inspector General (IG) Lucknow Zone and Additional Director General (ADG) Agra Zone, the statement added.

Krishna has also served as IG (Operations) of the Border Security Force (BSF). PTI CDN NB