Rajeev Kumar new West Bengal DGP

Kolkata, Dec 27 (PTI) The West Bengal government on Wednesday appointed former Kolkata Police commissioner Rajeev Kumar as the state's new Director General and Inspector General of Police (DG and IGP), an official said.

He will replace Manoj Malviya, who retired during the day, an official said.

Kumar, who is currently the secretary of the Information and Technology Department, will assume charge immediately, he said, quoting an order.

Kumar, a 1989-batch IPS officer of the West Bengal cadre, had earlier served as the additional DGP of state Criminal Investigation Department (CID). PTI SCH ACD