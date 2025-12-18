Rajendra Dubey appointed V-C of Rajasthan Agricultural University

Jaipur, Dec 18 (PTI) Rajendra Babu Dubey has been appointed vice-chancellor of the Swami Keshwanand Rajasthan Agricultural University in Bikaner, officials said on Thursday.

According to a statement issued by the Raj Bhavan, Governor and varsity Chancellor Haribhau Bagde issued the order appointing Dubey to the post after consultation with the state government.

The appointment will be for a period of three years from the date Dubey assumes charge or till he attains the age of 70, whichever is earlier, the order said. PTI AG ARI