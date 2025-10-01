Rajendra Prasad Road to have one-way traffic: Delhi Police

New Delhi, Oct 1 (PTI) There will be only one-way movement of vehicles on the Rajendra Prasad Road here to ease congestion and ensure smooth traffic flow, Delhi Traffic Police said on Wednesday.

According to an order issued by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Shive Keshari Singh, the traffic movement on the road from Jaswant Singh roundabout towards the roundabout of Rajendra Prasad Road–Janpath Road will now be allowed in only one direction for all types of motor vehicles.

The order, issued under Regulation 21 of the Delhi Control of Vehicular and Other Traffic on Roads and Streets Regulations, 1980, has come into immediate effect and will remain in force until further notice.

"The decision was taken in view of heavy traffic flow causing obstruction and inconvenience to road users. The concerned road-owning agencies have been directed to install mandatory signboards to inform and guide motorists," the DCP added. PTI SSJ SHS RT