Rajesh Aggarwal takes charge as Maharashtra Chief Secretary

Mumbai, Nov 28 (PTI) Senior IAS officer Rajesh Aggarwal was on Friday appointed the Chief Secretary of Maharashtra, replacing Rajesh Kumar whose three-month extension will expire this month-end.

Aggarwal, a 1989-batch officer of the Maharashtra cadre, is currently serving as Additional Chief Secretary (Administrative Innovation, Excellence and Good Governance) in the General Administration Department (GAD).

He will take charge as chief secretary with immediate effect, said an order issued by the GAD. His tenure will be for one year.

Aggarwal has held several key assignments at the state and central levels, including roles in finance, information technology and administrative reforms. PTI MR KRK