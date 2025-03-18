Rajesh Kumar appointed new Bihar Congress chief

New Delhi, Mar 18 (PTI) The Congress on Tuesday appointed Rajesh Kumar the new president of its Bihar unit, replacing Akhilesh Prasad Singh ahead of the state assembly elections.

Kumar is an MLA while Singh is a Rajya Sabha MP.

"The Congress president has appointed Rajesh Kumar, MLA, as the president of the Bihar Pradesh Congress Committee with immediate effect," AICC general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal said in a statement.

"The party appreciates the contribution of the outgoing PCC president Dr Akhilesh Prasad Singh, MP," the statement said.

The change comes soon after the appointment of Krishna Allavaru as in-charge of party affairs in Bihar where assembly polls is due later this year.