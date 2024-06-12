Rajesh Rajora appointed additional chief secretary to MP CM

Bhopal, Jun 12 (PTI) Senior IAS officer Dr Rajesh Rajora has been appointed additional chief secretary (ACS) to the Madhya Pradesh chief minister, an official said.

Sanjay Kumar Shukla, a 1994 batch IAS officer, has been appointed as the principal secretary to the CM, the official said on Tuesday.

Rajora, an officer of the 1990 batch, will also continue to hold charge of vice chairperson of the Narmada Valley Development Department and Water Resources Department, among others, an official said.

Shukla will continue to hold charge as principal secretary of the women and child development department, as well as planning, economics and statistics department, the official added. PTI MAS GK