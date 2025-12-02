Rajesh Singh Dayal Foundation to set up 600-bed hospital in Lucknow

New Delhi/Noida, Dec 2 (PTI) Rajesh Singh Dayal Foundation on Tuesday announced that it will set up a 600-bed hospital at an investment of Rs 50 crore in Lucknow.

The upcoming healthcare facility is expected to significantly enhance medical services in the region and further strengthen the foundation's mission to provide accessible and affordable healthcare, the foundation's president, Rajesh Dayal, said.

The multi-speciality hospital will have a bed capacity of 600, Dayal, a noted health expert, said.

Dayal said that the foundation, in collaboration with Shri Gorakhnath Hospital and Research Centre, has also conducted a large-scale free health camp in Deoria ahead of the formal inauguration of the hospital.

Specialist doctors, including those associated with AIIMS, participated in the drive, benefitting more than 1,500 people in a single day, Dayal said.

The foundation stated that it plans to organise similar free health camps in other districts across Uttar Pradesh in the coming months.

The upcoming hospital is expected to enhance the region's healthcare infrastructure once operational, he added. PTI MSS SHW