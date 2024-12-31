Rajiv Chowk metro to remain open on New Year's Eve, two gates to be closed

New Delhi, Dec 31 (PTI) The Delhi Metro on Tuesday said all exits at Rajiv Chowk station will remain open for passengers on New Year's Eve except at gate 5 and 6.

Earlier on Monday, the DMRC had said that to ensure public safety and manage crowds on New Year's Eve on Tuesday, exit from Rajiv Chowk metro station will not be allowed from 9 pm onwards.

However, on Tuesday, it said that as per the latest instructions received from police authorities, Rajiv Chowk metro station will remain open for passengers till the end of services on New Year's eve except at gate number 5 and 6.

This is in modification of the earlier notification issued, the DMRC added.