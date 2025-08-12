Rajiv Gandhi University to promote scientific beekeeping in Arunachal, signs agreement

Itanagar, Aug 12 (PTI) The Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) has signed an agreement with North East Centre for Technology Application and Reach (NECTAR) to promote scientific beekeeping in Arunachal Pradesh.

The project, to be jointly implemented by RGU's Food Technology and Entomology departments, will introduce modern scientific techniques to traditional beekeeping, establish a honey processing and testing laboratory on the campus, and train farmers in apiary management, post-harvest handling, branding, and marketing of bee products, a statement said.

RGU Registrar NT Rikam said Arunachal Pradesh's lack of large-scale industrial infrastructure makes agriculture and allied activities crucial for economic growth.

"Projects like these are not just about honey production, they are about creating sustainable income streams, empowering farmers, and reducing dependence on external markets," he said.

Dean of Agricultural Sciences Sandeep Janghu said products such as royal jelly, propolis, beeswax, and pollen have high market potential.

NECTAR Director General Arun Kumar Sarma called beekeeping one of the most environmentally friendly agricultural activities that supports biodiversity.

He said the project will provide local farmers with skills, tools, and scientific knowledge to improve the quality, quantity, and value of their produce, while opening avenues in honey processing, packaging, and marketing.