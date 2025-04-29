Rajiv Gandhi University's commerce dept to lead key tourism consultancy project in Arunachal

Itanagar, Apr 29 (PTI) The commerce department at Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) here, has been entrusted with a prestigious tourism consultancy project for Arunachal Pradesh by the North Eastern Development Finance Corporation Ltd. (NEDFi).

An agreement formalising the project was signed on Monday at NEDFi’s premises in Guwahati, the central varsity (RGU) said in a statement.

The pact was inked between NEDFi's general manager Olee Bora and RGU commerce department head Prof R C Parida.

The consultancy project focuses on revitalising the tourism sector in Arunachal Pradesh with an emphasis on enhancing private investment, the statement said.

It aims to identify the challenges the private investors face in the state and explore key sectors such as hospitality, tour operations, event management, transport services, homestays, and restaurants.

The study will also examine the existing legal and policy frameworks that support tourism development, including current government schemes, and will evaluate opportunities for greater private and public sector participation, the RGU statement said.

Based on its findings, the project will formulate comprehensive strategies for sustainable tourism development, proposing practical and actionable policy recommendations.

It will also include the preparation of detailed bankable project profiles designed to attract private sector investment and promote the long-term growth and diversification of the state’s tourism economy, the statement said.

The project, which will take at least eight months to be completed, will involve the active engagement of stakeholders, including community leaders, local entrepreneurs, government authorities, and tourism experts.

The final report will serve as a strategic blueprint for sustainable tourism development in Arunachal Pradesh, aimed at significantly boosting private investment and creating new opportunities for economic growth, the statement added.