Rajiv Mani appointed as legislative dept secy; Delhi-based law firm's founder named as addl secy

New Delhi, Jan 9 (PTI) Rajiv Mani has been appointed as the secretary and Manoj Kumar, the founder of a Delhi-based law firm, as the additional secretary in the legislative department, according to an order issued by the personnel ministry.

Mani, an Indian Legal Service (ILS) officer, is currently the additional secretary in the Department of Legal Affairs under the Ministry of Law and Justice.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved his appointment to the post of secretary in the legislative department for a period of two years starting from the date of assumption of charge, the order said.

In a first, the founder and managing partner of Delhi-based law firm Hammurabi and Solomon Partners, Manoj Kumar, has been appointed as the additional secretary in the legislative department on a contract basis for two years.

It is for the first time that a private sector specialist has been appointed to the post, officials said.

This appointment assumes significance as the Centre has been trying to infuse talents from the private sector in different government departments through the lateral entry mode.

The legislative department is mainly concerned with the drafting of principal legislation for the Centre, its publication and scrutiny and vetting of subordinate legislations. It is also concerned with the administration of election law and electoral reforms. PTI AKV NAB RC