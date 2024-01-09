Rajiv Mani appointed Legislative Department secretary

New Delhi, Jan 9 (PTI) Rajiv Mani has been appointed as Secretary of the Legislative Department for a period of two years, according to a Union Personnel Ministry order.

Mani, an Indian Legal Service (ILS) officer, is currently Additional Secretary in the Department of Legal Affairs under the Ministry of Law and Justice.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved his appointment to the post of Secretary in the Legislative Department for a period of two years with effect from the date of assumption of charge, the order stated.

New Delhi-based Hammurabi & Solomon Partners Founder and Managing Partner Manoj Kumar has been appointed as Additional Secretary in the Legislative Department on a contract basis for a period of two years, it said. PTI AKV SZM