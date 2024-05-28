Rajkot game zone fire tragedy: Cong demands probe by sitting SC/HC judge

New Delhi, May 28 (PTI) The Congress on Tuesday demanded a probe under the supervision of a sitting Supreme Court or high court judge into the horrific fire at the Rajkot game zone and alleged that the BJP government in Gujarat was "not serious" about taking action in the case.

The opposition party urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit Rajkot and meet the families of the victims to share their grief.

As many as 27 people, including children, were killed in the massive fire at the recreation centre on May 25. Since the bodies were charred beyond recognition, the victims are being identified through DNA profiling.

The state government has formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the incident.

Addressing a press conference at the AICC headquarters here on Tuesday, Gujarat Congress chief Shaktisinh Gohil demanded that adequate compensation be given to those who lost their loved ones and the municipal corporation "under whose watch the incident happened be superseded".

"Prime Minister Modi should take a break from campaigning and meet the families affected by this incident in Rajkot and share their grief," he said.

Hitting out at the state government, Gohil alleged that no safety rules such as separate entry and exit routes and distance from residential areas were followed in the game zone.

"Even after such a horrific accident in Rajkot, the government is not serious. It is the responsibility of the government to protect the lives and property of the people, but today the government itself is playing with it.

"When top officials themselves had been visiting this game zone, then what is the government trying to prove by suspending the junior officials?" Gohil said.

The game zone incident in Rajkot is not the first one as 22 children lost their lives in an educational institute in Surat, he said.

"Similarly, 14 children lost their lives when a boat sank in Vadodara. No action was taken in that case either.

"Many people lost their lives due to the collapse of the bridge in Banaskantha. The company which was building this bridge was blacklisted earlier as well, but as soon as it donated money to the BJP, it got the work of building this bridge," Gohil alleged.

"My demand is that first of all do not catch small fish, the big officers and the office bearers who were responsible, their names should be registered in the FIR.

"Secondly, you cover up the SIT all the time, nothing happens. There should be a complete investigation under the supervision of a sitting judge of the Supreme Court or high court," Gohil said.

The Congress leader claimed that in Gujarat, the officers who "flatter" the government have been given prominence.

"The situation is such that in Gujarat, good officers are being sidelined and their careers are being ruined. The result is accidents like the one in Rajkot," Gohil said.

The Congress leader also hailed the Gujarat High Court for coming down heavily on the Rajkot civic body over the game zone fire.

Gujarat Police has arrested one more partner of the Rajkot-based TRP game zone in connection to the fire incident, an official said on Tuesday.

Dhaval Thakkar, the proprietor of Dhaval Corporation, which ran the TRP game zone along with five partners of Raceway Enterprises, was arrested from Abu Road in neighbouring Rajasthan, Banaskantha Superintendent of Police Akshayraj Makwana said.

With this, four persons have so far been arrested in connection with the fire incident at the game zone on Saturday.

The state government has announced an ex gratia of Rs 4 lakh to the kin of each deceased.

The central government has also announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh to the next of kin of each deceased person. PTI ASK ASK RT RT