Rajkot gaming zone fire tragedy: Bail plea of suspended civic official Sagathia rejected

Rajkot, Oct 14 (PTI) A court on Monday rejected the regular bail plea of suspended Rajkot Municipal Corporation town planning officer MD Sagathia in connection with the May 25 TRP game zone fire tragedy which claimed 27 lives.

Additional sessions judge ES Singh rejected Sagathia's bail plea. The court had, on September 30, rejected the regular bail pleas of four other accused, including three suspended civic officials.

Sagathia is also an accused in a disproportionate assets case, a point highlighted by the prosecution while opposing his bail plea.

Seeking bail, Sagathia's lawyer had argued it was not in his client's power to order demolition of the ill-fated game zone structure as that authority rested with the municipal commissioner.

He said Sagathia was being falsely framed in the case in order to save the municipal commissioner, who was not made an accused despite having the authority to pass an order for demolition of such illegal structures.

Special public prosecutor Tushar Gokani told court Sagathiya was also an accused in a Rs 23 crore disproportionate assets case of the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB), and he has been issued several notices since 2008.

Gokania also said Sagathia had conspired to forge a register and destroy evidence a day after the fire incident to evade arrest.

As many as 27 persons were charred to death when a fire broke out at TRP Game Zone on May 25 this year.

So far, 15 accused persons have been arrested in the case, including owners of the game zone and officials of the RMC.

They have been arrested under sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide), 337 (causing hurt by an act that endangers the life or personal safety of others), 338 (causing grievous hurt to a person by doing an act that endangers their life or personal safety) and 114 (someone present when offence is committed) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Police have also invoked sections 465, 466, 471, 474, 120 (b), 201, 114 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) pertaining to forgery, destroying evidence, criminal conspiracy and abettor present when offence is committed against the arrested RMC employees.

They have been chargesheeted in offences that attract a jail term of a maximum 10 years.

According to police, the game zone was being operated without a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the RMC's fire department.